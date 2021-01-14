Stock Alert: Datasea Surges 50%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Datasea Inc. (DTSS) are surging nearly 50% on Thursday morning after the technology company announced that it has started a new subsidiary to focus on 5G opportunities and related value-added services.

DTSS is currently trading at $3.55, up $1.17 or 49.21%, on the Nasdaq.

Datasea, a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education- related technologies in China, said it established a new subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. to explore opportunities in the 5G field and 5G value-added services.

