Markets
DTSS

Stock Alert: Datasea Surges 50%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Datasea Inc. (DTSS) are surging nearly 50% on Thursday morning after the technology company announced that it has started a new subsidiary to focus on 5G opportunities and related value-added services.

DTSS is currently trading at $3.55, up $1.17 or 49.21%, on the Nasdaq.

Datasea, a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education- related technologies in China, said it established a new subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. to explore opportunities in the 5G field and 5G value-added services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DTSS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular