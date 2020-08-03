Stock Alert: Datasea Surges 100% On China Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese smart security solutions provider, primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities, Datasea Inc. (DTSS) are skyrocketing more than 100% Monday morning after the company entered into an agreement worth about $7,800 to install its control system in a certain residential community in Beijing.

As per the terms of the arrangement with Beijing Tengyuejunjie Parking Management, Datasea will provide the hardware, software, and installation services to Nantaipingzhuang Beixiang, a community with more than 1,200 homes and 4,000 residents in the Chaoyang District of Beijing.

Datasea Chairman and CEO, Ms. Liu Zhixin said, "As the capital of China, Beijing has a population of over 21 million residents and more than 6,000 residential communities. Our long-term growth strategy is to capture as much of this densely populated part of China as possible. Our team has been hard at work in developing our proprietary technology, and we are proud to see it yield positive results."

Datasea stock is currently trading at $4.10. It has traded in the range of $0.77- $7.39 in the past 52 weeks.

