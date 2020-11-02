Stock Alert: Daseke Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) are gaining over 5% on Monday morning as the company continues its momentum from Friday after reporting its results.

DSKE is currently trading at $6.90, up $0.33 or 5.02%, on the Nasdaq.

Friday, Daseke reported a third-quarter earnings that trumped Wall Street estimates. Third-quarter profit rose to $15.7 million or $0.22 per share, compared to a loss of $273.3 million or $4.25 per share last year. Revenues in the third quarter decreased 17% to $375.8 million from $450.4 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss $0.03 per share on sales of $357 million.

The stock has gained nearly 20% since reporting its third quarter results. For the year-to-date period, Daseke shares have surged nearly 120%.

Daseke provides transportation and logistics solutions, primarily focussed on flatbed and specialized freight in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

