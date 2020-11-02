Markets
DSKE

Stock Alert: Daseke Up 5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) are gaining over 5% on Monday morning as the company continues its momentum from Friday after reporting its results.

DSKE is currently trading at $6.90, up $0.33 or 5.02%, on the Nasdaq.

Friday, Daseke reported a third-quarter earnings that trumped Wall Street estimates. Third-quarter profit rose to $15.7 million or $0.22 per share, compared to a loss of $273.3 million or $4.25 per share last year. Revenues in the third quarter decreased 17% to $375.8 million from $450.4 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss $0.03 per share on sales of $357 million.

The stock has gained nearly 20% since reporting its third quarter results. For the year-to-date period, Daseke shares have surged nearly 120%.

Daseke provides transportation and logistics solutions, primarily focussed on flatbed and specialized freight in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DSKE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular