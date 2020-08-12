Stock Alert: DarioHealth Jumps 13% On Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of digital therapeutics company DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) are climbing more than 13% Wednesday morning on upbeat second-quarter results.

Loss on adjusted basis narrowed 23.7% to $3.25 million in the second quarter from loss of $4.26 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased 8.2% year-over-year to $1.79 million.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated our ongoing transformation to a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) digital therapeutics leader," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "Our Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) product offering, which was just recently introduced, is seeing significant traction as evidenced by recently announced agreements in the U.S. and U.K. with more potential agreements in the pipeline."

DarioHealth stock is currently trading at $15.36. It has been trading in the range of $3.02- $18.84 in the past 52 weeks.

