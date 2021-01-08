Stock Alert: Daqo New Energy Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a China-based manufacturer of polysilicon for the global photovoltaic or PV industry, are rising almost 4 percent or $3.10 in Friday's morning trade at $82.88, after hitting a new 52-week high of $84.58 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are rising on Friday despite the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. employment in the month of December. Investors remain optimistic that a Democrat-controlled government will lead to more fiscal stimulus and a better handling of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Daqo New Energy has traded in a range of $8.32 to $84.58 in the past 52 weeks.

