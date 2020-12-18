Stock Alert: Daqo New Energy Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a China-based manufacturer of polysilicon for the global photovoltaic or PV industry are gaining more than 5 percent or $3.06 in Friday's morning trade at $60.20, after hitting a new 52-week high of $61.49 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are lower on Friday with traders reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after yesterday's climb to record closing highs.

Daqo New Energy has traded in a range of $8.32 to $61.49 in the past 52 weeks.

