Stock Alert: Danimer Scientific Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR), a bioplastics company, are rising more than 9 percent or $2.75 in Wednesday's morning trade at $32.54, after hitting a new 52-week high of $33.19 despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are extending gains on Wednesday from the previous session amid upbeat corporate earnings results and continued optimism about more fiscal stimulus. Investors also looked ahead to developments in Washington as former Vice President Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States today.

In late December, Meredian Holdings Group, Inc., doing business as Danimer Scientific, and Danimer Scientific, Inc., f/k/a Live Oak Acquisition Corp., said they completed their previously announced business combination. In connection with the closing, Live Oak changed its name to Danimer Scientific, Inc. and its common stock began to trade under the ticker symbol "DNMR" on the New York Stock Exchange from December 30, 2020.

Danimer Scientific has traded in a range of $4.70 to $33.19 in the past 52 weeks.

