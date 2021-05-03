Stock Alert: Danaos Corporation Up 5%; Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of shipping company Danaos Corporation (DAC) are up more than 5% Monday morning and touched a new high of $58.58.

There have been no company-specific news today to move the stock up.

Danaos today said it is planning to report first-quarter results on Monday, May 10.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.9 per share on revenue of $135.04 million in the first quarter.

DAC is currently trading at $57.31.

