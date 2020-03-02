Stock Alert: Cytosorbents Corp. (CTSO)

(RTTNews) - Cytosorbents Corp. (CTSO) is up more than 3 percent in pre-market trading on Monday.

The Company's flagship product is CytoSorb, which is approved in the European Union and marketed in 58 countries around the world. Designed as an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber, the product is designed to reduce the "cytokine storm" or "cytokine release syndrome" that could otherwise cause massive inflammation, organ failure, and death in common critical illnesses.

The Company inked an agreement with China Medical System Holdings Limited (CMS) last month to deliver CytoSorb to mainland China to treat critically-ill patients with COVID-19 coronavirus infection.

The use of CytoSorb for the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 coronavirus infection is only in the testing stage and is currently not yet approved for commercial purposes in mainland China.

The shipment of donated CytoSorb devices and accessories has already been delivered to the designated hospitals in Mainland China to help treat "cytokine storm", shock, and acute respiratory distress syndrome in critically-ill patients stricken with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The results from a retrospective study, which investigated whether intraoperative CytoSorb hemoadsorption could improve surgical outcomes in patients with infective endocarditis (i.e. infection of the heart valve) undergoing surgical replacement or repair of their diseased mitral heart valve, support that CytoSorb can make an important difference in the outcomes of this high-risk cardiac surgery population that is particularly prone to severe complications and high mortality. The results are published in the journal, "The Annals of Thoracic Surgery."

The Company is slated to report fiscal 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2020, after the bell.

A study examining the efficacy and safety of CytoSorb therapy for the prevention of vasodilatory shock in cardiac surgery patients with infective endocarditis, dubbed REMOVE, is underway, with results expected in the middle of this year.

CTSO has traded in a range of $3.49 to $8.34 in the last 1 year. In pre-market trading today, the stock is up 3.65% at $6.25.

