Stock Alert: Cytokinetics Down 42%

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) shares are sliding more than 42 percent on Thursday morning trade.

Cytokinetics, Amgen, and Servier alliance's phase 3 pivotal clinical trial - Galactic-HF of omecamtive mecarbil in patients with heart failure failed to meet the secondary endpoint of reduction in cardiovascular death. CYTK said the trial met its primary composite endpoint.

Currently, the shares are at $16.01, down 42.11 percent from its previous close of $27.66.

