Stock Alert: Cyclerion Therapeutics Jumps 13% As CEO Raises Stake In Co.

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) are rising more than 13% Friday morning at $2.83.

As per SEC filing by Cyclerion on May 6, 2021, its CEO Peter Hecht has increased his stake by adding 698,001 shares of the company, at an average price of $2.43 per share for about $1.7 million.

CYCN has been trading in the range of $2.08- $8.96 in the past one year.

