Stock Alert: Cyanotech Gains 37%

(RTTNews) - Cyanotech Corp. (CYAN) shares are trading more than 37 percent on Monday morning, despite no specific announcement from the company to influence the stock movement today.

Currently, the shares are trading more at $4.37, up 37 percent from the previous close of $3.17 on a volume of 8,051,562. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.91-$6.29 on average volume of 23,972.

