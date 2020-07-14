Stock Alert: CVD Equipment Corporation Gains 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) are rising more than 5% Tuesday morning after the company announced that its unit CVD Materials Corporation (CVDM), Dymax Corporation, and Keyence Corporation are collaborating to accelerate the development of CVDM's c-VACNT Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) platform.

CVDM will use Dymax's UV curing materials and Keyence's 2D scanning technology to make a range of novel ECMO devices based on CVDM's patent-pending c-VACNT materials platform.

The ECMO machine replaces the function of the heart and lungs, typically used during heart/lung surgery. But these devices have recently been used for serious Covid-19 patients as a last resort.

CVD stock is currently trading at $3.43. It has traded in the range of $1.95- $5.59 in the last 52 weeks.

