Stock Alert: CurVac Gains 15%

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares are rising on Thursday, continuing its momentum after the debut on last Friday. The shares are currently at $65.79, up 15.73 percent from its previous close of $56.90.

The vaccine maker, specializing in messenger RNA technology, had gained 249 percent on its first day of trading. The German clinical-stage company opened triple the IPO price of $16. CureVac had raised $213.33 million.

The company had reported net loss of 21.3 million euros or $28.2 million on revenue of 3.12 million euros for the quarter ended March 31.

