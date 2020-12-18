Markets
CURO

Stock Alert: CURO Spikes On Benefit From Merger Of Katapult

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) shares are rising more than 71 percent as the company is going to benefit from the merger of Katapult Holding, Inc., 40% owned by and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV). The transaction values Katapult's equity at $908 million, which includes an earnout of up to $75 million in the form of additional common shares in the new public company.

Shares are currently at $15.07, up 71.44 percent from the previous close of $8.79 on a volume of 5,963,519. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.43 to $16.21 on average volume of 154,367.

The shares have been on a bullish trend since December 7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CURO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular