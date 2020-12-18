Stock Alert: CURO Spikes On Benefit From Merger Of Katapult

(RTTNews) - CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) shares are rising more than 71 percent as the company is going to benefit from the merger of Katapult Holding, Inc., 40% owned by and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV). The transaction values Katapult's equity at $908 million, which includes an earnout of up to $75 million in the form of additional common shares in the new public company.

Shares are currently at $15.07, up 71.44 percent from the previous close of $8.79 on a volume of 5,963,519. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.43 to $16.21 on average volume of 154,367.

The shares have been on a bullish trend since December 7.

