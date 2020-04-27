Stock Alert: CURO Group Holdings Rises 21%

(RTTNews) - Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) are rising 21 percent or $1.38 in Monday's morning trade at $7.95 despite no stock-specific news. The stock has traded in a range of $3.43 to $16.99 in the past 52 weeks.

CURO Group is a Wichita, Kansas-based diversified consumer finance company providing consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom.

As millions of people's lives are impacted by the economic shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are expected to turn to the consumer financial industry for assistance.

CURO Group will report its first-quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.