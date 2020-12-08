Markets
Stock Alert: Curis Soars 400% On Positive Leukemia Trial Results

RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Curis, Inc. (CRIS) skyrocketed more than five-fold on Tuesday morning after the biotechnology company focused on cancer treatment reported positive leukemia treatment trial results.

CRIS is currently trading at $7.28, up $5.84 or 405.75%, on the Nasdaq.

Curis announces positive preliminary data from ongoing phase 1 study of CA-4948 monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Curis said reduction of marrow blasts observed in all evaluable patients and marrow complete response observed in 2 patients.

"We are highly encouraged by the breadth of clinical activity with CA-4948 seen with this early data, especially as this study is both monotherapy and in a late line, relapsed/refractory population. Historically, monotherapy studies in AML and MDS have proven underwhelming; monotherapy studies in a relapsed/refractory setting have been especially challenging," said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis.

