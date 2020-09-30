Stock Alert: CureVac Up 6% After Initiating Phase 2 Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Shares of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) are gaining over 6% on Wednesday morning. Tuesday after the bell, CureVac announced that it has initiated phase 2a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

CVAC is currently trading at $48.57, up $2.89 or 6.33%, on the Nasdaq.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that the first participant has been dosed in a Phase 2a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CvnCoV.

The study is being conducted in Peru and Panama and will enroll a total of 690 healthy participants. The participants will receive two vaccinations at intervals of 28 days. Different dose levels will be investigated to confirm safety and evaluate reactogenicity of the vaccine in older adults.

First comprehensive data of Phase 2a in older adults are expected later in the fourth quarter 2020.

