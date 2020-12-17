Stock Alert: CureVac Slides

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares are down more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade continuing its fall since December 7 as it is a bit behind the race for COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the shares are at $106.64, down 8.24 percent from the previous close of $116.22. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $36.15 to $151.80 on average volume of 582,418.

On Monday, the company has announced the enrollment of the first participant in the pivotal Phase 2b/3 study of its mRNA vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, against COVID-19.

