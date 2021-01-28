Stock Alert: CureVac Declines 7%; Prices Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of biopharmaceutical company CureVac N.V. (CVAC) are falling more than 7% Thursday morning at $87.70.

The company today priced the follow-on public offering of 5 million common shares at $90.00 per share for total gross proceeds of about $450 million.

The offering is expected to close on February 1, 2021.

CVAC has been trading in the range of $36.15- $151.8 in the last one year.

