Markets
CVAC

Stock Alert: CureVac Declines 7%; Prices Public Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of biopharmaceutical company CureVac N.V. (CVAC) are falling more than 7% Thursday morning at $87.70.

The company today priced the follow-on public offering of 5 million common shares at $90.00 per share for total gross proceeds of about $450 million.

The offering is expected to close on February 1, 2021.

CVAC has been trading in the range of $36.15- $151.8 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular