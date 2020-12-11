Stock Alert: CureVac Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares are declining on Friday morning trade, as the company is expecting results for its efficacy studies by first half of 2021 only. The company had recorded promising initial results.

The bio-pharmaceutical company shares have been surging since the first week of November, however down from Thursday.

Currently, the shares are at $115.60, down 10.23 percent from the previous close of $128.95. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $36.15 to $151.80 on average volume of 576,378 shares.

FDA is working to rapidly toward emergency use approval of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

