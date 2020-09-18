Stock Alert: CryoLife Rises 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of CryoLife Inc. (CRY) are rising more than 6 percent or $1.01 in Friday's morning trade at $17.75 despite no company-centric news that could move the stock.

U.S. stocks are little changed on Friday with traders seemingly reluctant to make significant moves following the substantial volatility seen over the past several sessions. While the Federal Reserve indicated it plans to leave interest rates at near-zero levels for years to come, traders seem skeptical that will be enough to support the economy.

Kennesaw, Georgia-based CryoLife is a maker of medical devices and implantable human tissues.

CryoLife has traded in a range of $12.63 to $31.77 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.