Stock Alert: CryoLife Loses 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical devices and implantable human tissues maker CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) are dipping more than 14% Thursday morning at $19.96.

CryoLife today said it plans to offer $100 million of convertible senior notes due 2025. The Company expects to use the net proceeds to repay debts and for general corporate purposes. The stock has traded in the range of $12.63- $33.00 during the 52-week period.

