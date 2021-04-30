Markets
Stock Alert: CryoLife Gains 16% On Narrower Q1 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) shares are rising more than 16 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a narrower net loss of the first quarter on improved revenues.

Currently, the shares are at $26.94, up 14.69 percent from the previous close of $23.49 on a volume of 188,796. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $24.58-$27.49 on average volume of 165,353.

The cardiac and vascular surgery company reported net loss of $3.14 million, narrower than $6.67 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $71.09 million from $66.43 million last year.

