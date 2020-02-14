Stock Alert: Crown Castle Climbs

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is currently gaining over 1% on Friday morning.

Early this week, a U.S. District judge ruled in favor of Sprint and T-Mobile's long-pending $26 billion merger deal. The judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of State Attorneys General. The deal is now expected to close as early as April 1, 2020.

Houston, Texas-based Crown Castle is America's largest provider of shared communications infrastructure, with more than 40,000 cell towers and about 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market.

CCI has been on an upward trend for last one year, with the stock up nearly 40% compared to last year's stock price. CCI is currently trading at $165.71, up $1.79 or 1.10%, on the NYSE.

