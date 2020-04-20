Stock Alert: CrowdStrike Trading 5% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) are climbing more than 5% Monday morning at $68.23. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

CRWD stock has been on an uptrend since it touched its 52 week low of $31.95 last month. It has more than doubled since then.

In the fourth-quarter ended January 31, 2020 the company had 89% year-over-year revenue growth at $152.1 million on 90% increase in subscription revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.