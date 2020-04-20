Markets
CRWD

Stock Alert: CrowdStrike Trading 5% Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) are climbing more than 5% Monday morning at $68.23. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

CRWD stock has been on an uptrend since it touched its 52 week low of $31.95 last month. It has more than doubled since then.

In the fourth-quarter ended January 31, 2020 the company had 89% year-over-year revenue growth at $152.1 million on 90% increase in subscription revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRWD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular