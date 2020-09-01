Stock Alert: CrowdStrike Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) are rising more than 6 percent or $7.66 in Tuesday's morning trade at $133.39, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $134.42 despite no specific news that could influence the stock.

U.S. stocks are rising on Tuesday, with tech stocks extending gains from the previous session after yesterday's stock splits by Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA).

California-based CrowdStrike is a provider of cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint protection. The company's stock has traded in a range of $31.95 to $134.31 in the past 52 weeks.

