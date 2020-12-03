Stock Alert: CrowdStrike Strikes 52-week High On Upbeat Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud-delivered solutions provider for next-generation endpoint protection, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) are rising more than 13% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The stock touched a new high of $162.2 this morning.

Third-quarter net loss per share was $0.11, compared to net loss of $0.17 per share a year ago.

Quarterly earnings, on an adjusted basis was $0.08 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of break-even.

Total revenue for the quarter was $232.5 million, an 86% increase, compared to $125.1 million in the third quarter of last year.

For the fourth quarter, CrowdStrike expects revenue to be in the range of $245.5 - $250.5 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.08 - $0.09. Analysts expect earnings of $0.03 per share on revenue of $250.36 million for the quarter.

For the full-year, the company sees revenue to be between $855 million and $860 million and EPS to be in the range of $0.21 - $0.22. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $819.96 million and for earnings is at $0.06 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.