Markets
CRWD

Stock Alert: CrowdStrike Strikes 52-week High On Upbeat Quarterly Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud-delivered solutions provider for next-generation endpoint protection, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) are rising more than 13% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The stock touched a new high of $162.2 this morning.

Third-quarter net loss per share was $0.11, compared to net loss of $0.17 per share a year ago.

Quarterly earnings, on an adjusted basis was $0.08 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of break-even.

Total revenue for the quarter was $232.5 million, an 86% increase, compared to $125.1 million in the third quarter of last year.

For the fourth quarter, CrowdStrike expects revenue to be in the range of $245.5 - $250.5 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.08 - $0.09. Analysts expect earnings of $0.03 per share on revenue of $250.36 million for the quarter.

For the full-year, the company sees revenue to be between $855 million and $860 million and EPS to be in the range of $0.21 - $0.22. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $819.96 million and for earnings is at $0.06 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRWD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular