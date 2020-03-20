Stock Alert: CrowdStrike Climbs On Better Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of cyber security technology company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) are climbing more than 17% Friday morning after the company reported positive earnings surprise in the fourth-quarter. First-quarter and full-year outlook also remains better than the Street view.

Net loss in the fourth-quarter narrowed to $28.4 million or $0.14 per share from net loss of $31.3 million or $0.67 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding items, loss per share of $0.02 beat average estimate of 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.08 loss per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 89% year-over-year to $152.1 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $164.3 million - $167.6 million and adjusted loss per share of $0.07- $0.06. Analysts see loss per share of $0.08 on revenue of $149.91 million.

For the full-year, revenue is expected between $723.3 million and $733.5 million and loss per share between $0.14 and $0.10. Analysts have a consensus estimate of a loss per share at $0.18 on revenue of $685.34 million.

CRWD is currently trading at $49.01. It has traded in the range of $31.95- $101.88 in the last 52-weeks.

