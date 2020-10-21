Stock Alert: CRISPR Therapeutics Down 10%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) slipped over 10% on Wednesday morning. The drug maker reported positive results from its phase 1 study of lymphoma therapy, however, one patient died during the trial.

CRISPR Therapeutics announced positive top-line results from its ongoing Phase 1 CARBON trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CTX110, its wholly-owned allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD19+ B-cell malignancies.

"While longer follow-up is required, these early data support the potential for CTX110 to become an effective off-the-shelf CAR-T therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies," said Joseph McGuirk, D.O., Professor of Medicine and Division Director of Hematologic Malignancies and Cellular Therapeutics at the University of Kansas Medical Center and investigator in the Phase 1 CARBON trial of CTX110.

