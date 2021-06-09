Markets
CVA

Stock Alert: Covanta Holding Gains 11%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Covanta Holding Corp. (CVA) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade, reaching above its 200-day moving average. The company has set June 22 as ex-dividend date and July 1 as dividend date. There have been no corporate announcement from the company on the day to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $16.51, up 11.10 percent from the previous close of $14.86. The shares have traded in a range of $7.44-$16.65 on average volume of 768,443.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular