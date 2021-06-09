Stock Alert: Covanta Holding Gains 11%

(RTTNews) - Covanta Holding Corp. (CVA) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade, reaching above its 200-day moving average. The company has set June 22 as ex-dividend date and July 1 as dividend date. There have been no corporate announcement from the company on the day to impact the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $16.51, up 11.10 percent from the previous close of $14.86. The shares have traded in a range of $7.44-$16.65 on average volume of 768,443.

