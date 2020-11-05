Stock Alert: Coupa Software Up 11%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Coupa Software Inc. (COUP) shares are rising as the business spend management company announced that Walmart chose Coupa to upgrade its source-to-pay processes.

Currently, COUP is at $307.39, up 11.41 percent from its previous close of $276.13. For the 52-weeks, the shares have traded in a range of $99.01 to $353.55 on average volume of 1,220,196.

Earlier on November 2, the company had acquired Ann Arbor, Michigan based Llamasoft for $1.5 billion.

