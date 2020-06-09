Markets
Stock Alert: Coupa Software Climbs 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud-based business spend management platform Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) are rising more than 3% Tuesday morning on upbeat first-quarter results. The company also provided second-quarter and full-year outlook, better than analysts' view.

The company's first-quarter adjusted earnings increased to $0.20 per share from $0.03 last year and beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.07.

Revenues for the quarter increased 47% year-over-year at $119.2 million on subscription revenue growth of 45%.

For the second quarter, Coupa expects revenue to be in the range of $118.0 to $119.0 million and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.08. The Street estimate for earnings is at $0.04 and for revenue at $117.05 million for the quarter.

For the full year, Coupa sees revenue of $489.0 million to $491.0 million and adjusted EPS is in the range of $0.36 to $0.38. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.33 on revenue of $487.89 million for the period.

Coupa stock is currently trading at $227.43. It has traded in the range of $99.01- $239.19 in the last one year.

