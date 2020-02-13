Stock Alert: CounterPath Surge 37% After Securing 5-yr Deal With Vodafone Fiji

(RTTNews) - Shares of CounterPath Corp. (CPAH, PATH.TO) are currently up 37% after the company said it secured a five-year deal with Vodafone Fiji.

CPAH is currently trading at $2.96, up $0.81 or 37.67%, on the Nasdaq.

CounterPath will provide Vodafone Fiji with Bria mobile applications and Strettoä Platform services to enable reliable voice calling for up to 700,000 consumers across the Fijian and neighbouring islands.

The deal includes a five-year subscription to CounterPath Bria mobile clients and Stretto Platform, targeted to provide full coverage to mobile users.

Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath said, "With the CounterPath mobile unified communications solution, Vodafone customers will benefit from a differentiated offering that provides a superior user experience. It's a huge step forward for unified mobile communications in Fiji."

