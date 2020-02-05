Markets
COTY

Stock Alert: Coty Climbs Following Better Earnings Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Coty Inc. (COTY) are surging more than 15% on Wednesday after the beauty products maker reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

COTY is up more than 70% in the past one year. The stock is currently trading at $12.18, close to its 52-week high of $14.14.

Net loss in the second quarter narrowed to $21.1 million or $0.03 per share from $960.6 million or $1.28 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.27 from $0.24 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.24 per share.

Revenue, however, decreased 6.6% year-on-year to $2.345 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COTY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular