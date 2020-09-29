Stock Alert: Costamare Ascends 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of shipping company Costamare Inc. (CMRE) are climbing more than 7% Tuesday morning, continuing yesterday's rally, after Citigroup upgraded the company.

According to Briefing.com, Citigroup has upgraded the company stock to Buy from Sell. The brokerage has raised the price target to $6.50, up from $4.

CMRE is currently trading at $6.22. It has traded in the range of $3.16- $10.84 in the last one year.

