Stock Alert: Corsair Gaming Climbs To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR), a California-based distributor of gaming and streaming peripherals, are gaining more than 14 percent or $2.83 in Tuesday's morning trade at $22.89, after touching a new 52-week high of $23.25.

According to reports, Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming's stock with a 'buy' rating and a $32 per share price target.

Analysts at Credit Suisse, Barclays and Baird have also reportedly initiated coverage for Corsair and expressed optimism about the company's future.

Corsair Gaming has traded in a range of $14.09 to $23.25 in the past 52 weeks.

