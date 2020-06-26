Stock Alert: CoreLogic Rises 24% On Better Outlook

(RTTNews) - CoreLogic (CLGX) shares are gaining more than 23 percent as the company sees better results for the second quarter than expected earlier.

The company now anticipates second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $145-$150 million, up from $120-$135 million it projected earlier. Revenue for the quarter is revised up to $455-$465 million, from its previous outlook of $420-$445 million. Currently, the shares are at $65.66, up 24.11 percent from yesterday's close of $52.93. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $24.69-$66.96 on average volume of 1,009,034.

