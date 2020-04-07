Stock Alert: Copart Rises 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of online vehicle auction and re marketing services provider Copart, Inc. (CPRT) are climbing more than 7% Tuesday morning at $70.22. There are no company-specific news to drive the stock up.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hitting the market, Copart shares had touched an all time high of $104.88 in February. It has recorded a 52-week low of $55.69 in March.

U.S. stocks are rising on Tuesday following news the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots like New York.

