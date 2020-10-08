Stock Alert: Consumer Portfolio Jumps 35% On Acquisition Proposal

(RTTNews) - Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) surged about 35% on Thursday morning after Auto Experience Inc. proposed to acquire the company for the $135 million.

CPSS is currently trading at $4.52, up $1.17 or 34.9254%, on the Nasdaq.

On October 7, Auto Experience, created in 2018 to pursue strategic business opportunities in the automobile financing market, proposed to acquire Consumer Portfolio for about $6.18 per share.

Based in Irvine, California, Consumer Portfolio Services is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to consumers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.