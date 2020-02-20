Stock Alert: Constellium Gains More Than 15%

(RTTNews) - Constellium SE (CSTM) shares gapped up and are gaining more than 15 percent as it reported a swing to profit in the fourth quarter. The shares were trading in the range of $7.92 - $15.10 over the 52-week period.

The aluminum products manufacturer reported a net profit of 22 million euros for the quarter, while it reported net loss of 57 million euros in the prior year.

Revenue for the period, however, declined 2 percent from 1.4 billion euros. CSTM is currently at $14.07, up 15.41 percent from its previous close of $12.20. The shares opened at $12.78.

Constellium shares have been sliding since the start of the year.

