Stock Alert: Conn's To Report Quarterly Results Today

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer Conn's, Inc. (CONN), is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results today, March 26 before market open.

Conn's is a retail chain of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. In addition, it offers short- and medium-term credit to its customers. The chain store operates more than 130 outlets.

In December, while reporting the third quarter results, the company said it was planning to enter the Florida market, with the first store expected to open in the second half of this year. However, Conn's is yet to comment on whether it wants to go ahead with the plan amidst the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.02.

In the last four quarters, the company's earnings have missed estimates.

CONN has traded in the range of $2.83- $27.57 in the last 52-weeks. Yesterday, the stock was up $0.40 or 8.18% before closing at $5.29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.