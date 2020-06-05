Stock Alert: CONMED Shares Up 8%

(RTTNews) - CONMED Corp. (CNMD) shares are rising on Friday morning trade in line with the positive trend of U.S. markets. There were no announcements from the company that could influence investor sentiments.

The shares are currently at $82.93, up 7.80 percent from its previous close of $76.93. The medical technology company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20, payable July 6 to shareholders of record June 15.

