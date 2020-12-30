Markets
Stock Alert: Conifer Holdings Surge 60%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) are currently gaining over 60% despite no stock-related news. Meanwhile, major U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday morning, and is expected to extend their recent rally.

CNFR is currently trading at $4.27, up $1.62 or 61.21%, in the after-hours trading.

Conifer Holdings is an insurance holding company that offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines.

