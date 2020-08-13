Stock Alert: Conifer Holdings Jumps 12% As Results Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of insurance holding company Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) are surging more than 12% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

During the quarter, the Company reported adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than $0.67 per share loss, for the same period last year. The consensus estimate by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was for loss of $0.06 per share.

Net earned premiums increased 1.9% to $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $21.3 million for the prior-year period.

Conifer stock is currently trading at $2.79. It has traded in the range of $2.00- $4.60 in the past 52 weeks.

