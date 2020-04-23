Stock Alert: Concrete Pumping Holdings Up 20%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) are currently gaining over 20% on Thursday morning on no specific stock-related news.

BBCP is currently trading at $2.44, up $0.41 or 20.20%, on the Nasdaq. The stock is down nearly 55% for the year-to-date period.

Concrete Pumping Holdings provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Last month, the company reported first-quarter revenues of $73.9 million, up 27% to $58.4 million last year.

Net loss for the first quarter was $3.2 million or $0.06 per share as compared to a net loss of $26.6 million or $0.14 per share last year.

