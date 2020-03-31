Stock Alert: Conagra Brands

(RTTNews) - Branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results today, March 31, before market open.

During the new coronavirus pandemic, as people prefer to eat at home, Conagra may benefit from a surge in demand for packaged foods.

Conagra produces a wide range of food products including cooking oil, frozen dinners, hot cocoa, hot dogs, peanut butter and many others. Some of ConAgra's major brands include Act II, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Orville Redenbacher's, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Egg Beaters, Hebrew National.

On average 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.49 and revenue of $2.58 billion in the third quarter.

Conagra's earnings have surpassed estimates in the last two quarters.

The company had narrowed its full-year outlook last month on softer than expected consumption for the company's brands.

Conagra expects full-year adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.07, down from the previous range of $2.07 to $2.17.

Sales growth guidance also was narrowed to 10%-10.5% from 12.4%- 12.9%.

Analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $2.05 on revenue growth of 10.6% for the period.

Conagra touched its 52-week low of $22.83 on March 13, and has risen nearly 25% since then. Monday it was up $0.31 or 1.11% before closing at $28.23. CAG had recorded a 52-week high of $35.59.

