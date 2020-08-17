Stock Alert: Comstock Mining Shares Soar More Than 105%

(RTTNews) - Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) shares are surging after the company reported a swing to profit in the second quarter on investment gains and lower costs, from loss last year.

LODE is currently at $1.62, up 105.52 percent from the previous close of $0.79. The stock has traded in a range of $0.23 to $1.80 on average volume of 587,449, for the 52 week period.

The company reported net profit of $1.3 million or $0.05 per share, compared to net loss of $2.1 million or $0.13 in the prior year.

The gold and silver mining company expects that the transaction with Tonogold for the acquisition of Lucerne entity will be consummated in the next few weeks.

