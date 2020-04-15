Stock Alert: Comstock Holding Companies Skyrockets 267%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) are skyrocketing more than 267 percent in Wednesday's trading at $5.66 after the company reported a turnaround to profit in fiscal 2019.

Wednesday, the company reported fiscal 2019 net income of $0.89 million, compared to a loss of $4.39 million in the previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.22 per share, compared to earnings of $0.37 per share last year. Total revenue for the year grew by 54 percent to $25.32 million from $16.45 million in the prior year.

Comstock Holding operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region of the U.S.

The stock has traded in a range of $1.06 to $6.25 in the past 52 weeks.

