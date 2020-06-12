Stock Alert: Compugen Jumps 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) gained up 9% on Friday morning despite no stock-related news.

CGEN is currently trading at $13.93, up $1.10 or 8.57%, on the Nasdaq.

Compugen is a therapeutic company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the US, and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets, including T cell immune checkpoints and other early-stage immuno-oncology programs focusing on myeloid target.

Early this month, the company announced that the FDA has cleared the investigational new drug application for its Phase 1/2 study evaluating the triple combination of COM701, with Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo and TIGIT antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

